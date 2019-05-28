Driver survives after his car crushed between truck and bus

A man was lucky to escape with his life after a multi-vehicle pileup completely crushed his vehicle between a semi-trailer and a large bus.

The accident took place near the Xonacatepec bridge at kilometer 133 of the Puebla-Mexico City highway.

Although his small sedan was almost flattened between the two heavy vehicles in an accident that involved a total of six vehicles, the driver sustained only non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics transferred the man to Betania Hospital in Puebla City. No one else was injured.

The newspaper Milenio reported that while authorities temporarily closed off the highway toward Mexico City, vehicles were still permitted to travel along the somewhat slower access road.

According to the National Council for Accident Prevention, the Puebla-Mexico City highway is the nation’s most accident-prone and deadliest. Two other major arteries connecting Mexico City were awarded second and third place for the high number of accidents: the Cuernavaca-Mexico City highway and that between Toluca andMexico City.

The Pan-American Health Organization reports that Mexico was the seventh deadliest country in the world in terms of traffic accidents in 2018, while the Secretariat of Public Health reported that traffic accidents are one of the three top causes of death in the country.

Source: Milenio (sp), Poblanerías13.com (sp)