Driving on the beach is OK; ‘my daughter is mayor’

Driving on the beach is not an offense if your daughter is the mayor of Hermosillo, Sonora.

The father of Morena party Mayor Célida López Cárdenas was stopped by agents belonging to the federal office of maritime land zones (Zofemat) while driving on the beach in Puerto Peñasco, an activity that is prohibited.

During the encounter, which was filmed and uploaded to YouTube on the weekend, Amadeo López Inzunza dropped his daughter’s name and explained he was driving on the beach because he hadn’t been there for a “shitload” of time.

A man in the backseat of the extended cab pickup appeared to be intoxicated as he drank from a can of beer and said, erroneously, that Sonora Governor Claudia Pavlovich was López’s daughter.

López, who was driving, clarified that Célida was his daughter and told the agent he would say hello to her on the agent’s behalf.

“Yes, tell her. She knows me, she knows me very well,” the agent replied.

López then asked the agent to put on a mask so that she wouldn’t contaminate them and continued on his way, despite being asked not to drive on the beach.

The López family is from Puerto Peñasco.

Mayor López has not commented on the incident.

Source: El Universal (sp)