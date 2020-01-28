News
The cocaine smugglers' plane on the highway in Quintana Roo.
Drugs, weapons seized from plane that made highway landing
The aircraft was carrying 600 kilos of cocaine
Published on Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Military personnel seized cocaine and guns from a civilian plane that made a highway landing near Chetumal, Quintana Roo early Monday morning.
The twin-engine Cessna landed on a stretch of highway near the town of Nuevo Israel around 3:30am.
Soldiers arrived at the scene minutes later and were fired on by men aboard the plane. One soldier was killed and three others wounded in the fight.
The soldiers arrested the two men and confiscated over 600 kilograms of cocaine, three long guns, the plane and two vehicles found on the scene.
Packaged in 26 bundles weighing 30 to 40 kilograms each, the cocaine was valued at around 150 million pesos (US $8 million).
Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González praised the valor of the military men in a tweet.
“I recognize the work and bravery of my partners from the Mexican army to ensure the safety of Quintana Roo,” he said.
Sources: El Universal (sp), Proceso (sp)
It looks like you are opening this page from the Facebook App. This article needs to be opened in the browser.
iOS: Tap the three dots in the top right, then tap on "Open in Safari".
Android: Tap the Settings icon (it looks like three horizontal lines), then tap App Settings, then toggle the "Open links externally" setting to On (it should turn from gray to blue).