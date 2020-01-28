Drugs, weapons seized from plane that made highway landing

Military personnel seized cocaine and guns from a civilian plane that made a highway landing near Chetumal, Quintana Roo early Monday morning.

The twin-engine Cessna landed on a stretch of highway near the town of Nuevo Israel around 3:30am.

Soldiers arrived at the scene minutes later and were fired on by men aboard the plane. One soldier was killed and three others wounded in the fight.

The soldiers arrested the two men and confiscated over 600 kilograms of cocaine, three long guns, the plane and two vehicles found on the scene.

Packaged in 26 bundles weighing 30 to 40 kilograms each, the cocaine was valued at around 150 million pesos (US $8 million).

Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquín González praised the valor of the military men in a tweet.

“I recognize the work and bravery of my partners from the Mexican army to ensure the safety of Quintana Roo,” he said.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Proceso (sp)