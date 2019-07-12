El Chapo’s mother appeals to Trump for visa, justice for her son

Reports that United States authorities issued a visa last month to the mother of convicted drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán appear to have been incorrect.

Yesterday, a lawyer for Guzmán said Consuelo Loera has sent a letter to United States President Donald Trump requesting a humanitarian visa to enter the United States and to plead for justice for her son.

José Luis Rodríguez Meza told Radio Fórmula that the letter was delivered but a response has not been received, nor has there been any word about the status of Loera’s visa application.

“We haven’t gotten any information from the embassy but, well, we’re confident that Trump will give her the visa, at least, because it would be a humanitarian act,” José Luis Rodríguez Meza said.

In February, Loera wrote President López Obrador, asking for his help to visit her son. He agreed to do so.

El Chapo was convicted by a United States jury in February for a slate of drug trafficking charges and will be sentenced on July 17. Prosecutors are asking for life imprisonment plus 30 years.

Source: Milenio (sp)