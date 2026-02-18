Wednesday, February 18, 2026
El Jalapeño: Kid Rock to headline World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City

El Jalapeno
By El Jalapeno
All stories in El Jalapeño are satire and not real news.

MEXICO CITY — FIFA announced Tuesday that Detroit rapper Kid Rock will perform at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca, calling the choice “a celebration of North American unity.””When you think Mexico City, you think Kid Rock,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino at a press conference. “His music transcends borders, languages, and good taste.”

Kid Rock, born Robert Ritchie, will reportedly perform a 45-minute set including hits “Bawitdaba,” “All Summer Long,” and a new bilingual track titled “Cowboy y Vaquero” written specifically for the occasion.

Man and Sheinbaum hold up a mock ticket
Infantino would not confirm how much Ritchie paid for the dubious honor. (Presidencia/Cuartoscuro.com)

Mexican officials expressed cautious optimism. “We requested regional artists like Bad Bunny or Los Tigres del Norte,” said one government spokesperson who requested anonymity. “They sent us a man who once released an album called ‘Cocky.'”

The performance will take place before the tournament’s opening match, with FIFA confirming Rock will emerge from a giant foam sombrero while pyrotechnics spell out “SOCCER” in English only. When asked about potential cultural sensitivity concerns, Rock told reporters he’s “been preparing by eating Taco Bell twice a week” and learning to say “let’s party” in Spanish.

Tickets for the opening ceremony have seen unprecedented availability, with 60,000 seats still available as of press time.

FIFA defended the decision, noting that their second choice, Nickelback, was unavailable.

