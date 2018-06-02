Election candidates in Puebla, Oaxaca gunned down and killed

Gunmen shot and killed two July 1 election candidates and three other people early this morning in separate incidents in Puebla and Oaxaca.

The Green Party candidate for the district of Huauchinango in the Puebla state Congress and a municipal councilor from Juan Galindo were attacked near Cacahuatlán, Zihuateutla.

Candidate Juana Iraís Maldonado was riding in a vehicle with Erika Cázares when armed civilians opened fire, killing both.

In Oaxaca, a candidate for municipal council in Juchitán, her driver and a photographer were attacked by gunmen after they left a bar in the city center.

Pamela Terán Pineda was running for relection as an Institutional Revolutionary Party candidate for council.

The news agency Quadratín reported that Terán was the daughter of Juan Terán, the presumed leader of the Juchitán Cartel, who was arrested last year.

More than 100 candidates have been assassinated since the election period began last September.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Universal (sp)