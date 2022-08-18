News

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has launched its own mobile telephone and internet service, with plans starting at just 30 pesos.

“Keep your number and join the new mobile telephone [service] of the people of Mexico,” the CFE urges potential customers on a website that describes and promotes the service.

Via a subsidiary called CFE Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos (CFE Telecommunications and Internet for Everyone), the state-owned utility is offering a range of plans. The cheapest is a three-day, 30-peso (US$1.50) plan that comes with 4 gigabytes of mobile internet, 250 minutes of call time and 125 text messages.

There are also 15 and 30-day plans that cost between 100 and 300 pesos (US $5 to $15). A 300-peso monthly plan includes 40 GB of internet, 1,500 minutes of call time and 1,000 text message. Half-year and full-year plans are also available, with prices ranging from 400 to 2,100 pesos (US $20 to $105).

The new mobile service is supported by the 4.5G network operated by Altán Redes, a state-owned company.

“Our network covers the necessity of connectivity at a national level, reducing the digital divide between [connected and] disconnected communities and taking quality communications to every corner of the country,” the CFE said, billing the service as one “without obligatory plans.”

The website for the new service also has a “points of sale” map detailing the locations where a CFE SIM card can be acquired.

“Get to know our prepaid packages and join the one that’s best for you,” the CFE said. “Welcome to the network of the people of Mexico!”

The newspaper El Financiero published an article about the new service under a headline that warned Carlos Slim – the owner of Mexico’s dominant wireless telecommunications company – to “watch out.”

With reports from El Financiero