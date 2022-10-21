Culture News

In other news, CDMX wins World Green City award and a new trolleybus line opens for Iztapalapa

FIFA fan fest comes to Mexico City

Mexico City will host one of six FIFA Fan Festival events for the 2022 soccer World Cup, which starts in Qatar on Nov. 20.

Sponsored by Corona beer, the CDMX event will be held at the square surrounding the Monument to the Revolution, located just west of the capital’s historic center.

A giant screen will be set up to show all the World Cup matches, including Mexico’s first round encounters with Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

El Tri’s first match against Poland on Nov. 22 starts at 10 a.m. Central Time while the big game against Argentina kicks off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26.

Entry to the Fan Fest will be free but attendees are required to register for a free ticket at fifafanfestivalmx.com.

The other five cities that will hold FIFA Fan Festivals for the World Cup are London, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Seoul and Dubai.

Design competition commemorates 100 years of the Chapultepec Zoo

The Mexico City Environment Ministry (Sedema) has launched a competition in which participants are invited to design a logo to commemorate the upcoming 100th anniversary of the opening of the Chapultepec Zoo, located in the capital’s largest park — the Bosque de Chapultepec.

The competition is open to school and university students, and participants can submit entries as individuals or teams. The winning designer (or designers) will receive a cash prize of 15,000 pesos (about US $750) and their logo will feature on a commemorative plaque to be displayed at the zoo.

More information about the competition is available in a Sedema statement (Spanish).

The Chapultepec zoo, open Tuesday to Sunday, is popular with tourists and Mexico City families. Entry to the zoo, which opened in July 1923, is free.

CDMX wins international environmental award

Mexico City has won a World Green City Award for its environmental and climate change program. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) announced winners in a range of categories at an event in South Korea last Friday. The Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Awards was Hyderabad, India.

The Mexico City Environment Ministry said in a statement that the capital was “recognized for actions based on the incorporation of more vegetation to improve ecological conditions and increase social and economic wellbeing and environmental resilience.”

It said that the revegetation of the city via the planting of millions of trees and plants “has allowed the capture of more than 4,635 tonnes of CO2 equivalent” between 2019 and 2022.

New public transport route to open next week in Iztapalapa

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the elevated trolleybus line in the eastern borough of Iztapalapa will open on Oct. 24.

The line will connect neighborhoods in Iztapalapa — the capital’s most populous borough — to Mixcoac, a district in the Benito Juárez borough.

“You’ll be able to travel from the east to the west of the city in the new trolleybuses,” Sheinbaum said late last week.

Some 76,000 people are expected to use the new buses on a daily basis. The city government invested almost 3.2 billion pesos (about US $160 million) in the construction of the elevated route and spent 108 million pesos (US $5.4 million) on 26 new buses. A ticket will cost 7 pesos irrespective of the distance traveled.

