55 endangered Vallarta mud turtles stolen from Jalisco laboratory

Dozens of tiny endangered turtles are missing after men impersonating environmental inspectors stole them from a laboratory in the Pacific resort city of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, between December and January.

According to news outlet Imagen Noticias, two men dressed as inspectors from the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (Profepa), entered the laboratory of Guadalajara University’s Coast of Jalisco University Center (Cucosta) in Puerto Vallarta on Dec. 9. The thieves took 40 Vallarta mud turtles, which in addition to being endangered are also the smallest freshwater turtle in the world.

Later, on Jan. 13, two men also wearing Profepa uniforms, took 15 more turtles after smashing windows and forcing the locks.

The Vallarta mud turtle (Kinosternon vogti) has a shell length ranging from 7.5 to 9.5 centimeters. It lives only in Banderas Bay on the border of Jalisco and Nayarit, where its habitat is threatened by tourism development. It was discovered in 2018 and is included in the list of endangered animals in Mexico.

Cucosta filed a lawsuit for trespassing, fraud and breach of trust.

Mariana Boy, the chief of Profepa, told Imagen Noticias her agency assumes both thefts were committed by the same men.

“We think the people who took the turtles in January are the same ones that stole them in December. They thought it was too easy to go back and steal more samples, once they knew their location,” she said.

Boy added that the turtles might be destined for the Asian black market, where there’s a high demand for exotic species. They may also be sold in Mexico as domestic pets.

While Cucosta said it is not sure of the market price of this species, the turtles are valuable due to their scarcity; they are only found within the Banderas Bay region.

According to Cucosta, the challenges to protect these animals stem from the urban sprawl of Puerto Vallarta, where their habitat faces constant pressures from development. Furthermore, due to the proximity of roads, they are at risk of being run over, especially during the rainy season when they tend to leave their rivers and ponds to wander farther afield. Capturing them to sell them in the black market is another threat to their conservation.

Profepa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), said it would remove the remaining turtles from the research center to prevent further thefts, and take them to an alternative site where they can ensure their well-being. They also alerted customs authorities to be on the alert for the potential departure of the animals from the country.

Authorities also advised Wildlife Conservation Management Units (UMA) to reinforce the security of their laboratories and research centers to protect the species held there.

