Environment ministry to declare new protected area in San Luis Potosí

A mountainous area of San Luis Potosí will be declared a natural protected area (ANP) in the second half of this year, federal Environment Minister María Luisa Albores said Monday.

A 12,000-hectare section of the San Miguelito Sierra, which is known for its rich biodiversity, already has state reserve status but the federal ANP designation will cover an area eight times larger.

Albores held a virtual meeting Monday with San Luis Potosí Governor Juan Manuel Carreras, the chief of the National Commission for Natural Protected Areas, Roberto Aviña, and the mayors of three municipalities across which the sierra extends – San Luis Potosí, Villa de Reyes and Mexquitic de Carmona – at which they agreed to work together to ensure the ANP designation occurs in the second half of 2021.

The initiative has the support of President López Obrador, who instructed environmental authorities to work towards the ANP declaration. The president gave his instruction to protect the natural wealth of the San Miguelito Sierra because that’s what the residents of San Luis Potosí asked for, Albores said.

Aviña said the new ANP will have the status of a flora and fauna protection area. Governor Carreras expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work together with federal and municipal authorities and acknowledged the work of environmental experts who prepared a report in favor of the ANP designation.

The San Miguelito Sierra will become one of more than 180 ANPs across Mexico among which are national parks, biosphere reserves, marine parks and flora and fauna protection areas.

