Ex-Federal Police officer, ex-mayor sent to jail for organized crime

They worked for the Gulf Cartel and the Knights Templar

An ex-cop and an ex-mayor got lengthy prison sentences this week for their links to organized crime.

In Mexico City, former Federal Police officer Germán Posadas Rico was sent to jail for 30 years for protecting cocaine shipments as they passed through the Mexico City airport, where he was stationed.

The drugs were being shipped from Colombia to Reynosa, Tamaulipas, before they were sent on to the United States.

Posadas was arrested in December 2014.

In Michoacán, the former mayor of Aguililla was sentenced to 15 years for engaging in organized crime.

Jesús Cruz Valencia was one of three mayors removed from office by self-defense forces in 2013 on suspicion of links to the Knights Templar cartel, or Caballeros Templarios. After he was expelled as mayor, he disappeared from the municipality.

When he showed up a year later at municipal headquarters, he was arrested by Federal Police.

Authorities say Cruz is a cousin of the Knights Templar’s ex-plaza chief in Aguililla, Tepacaltepec, Buenavista Tomatlán, Apaztingán and La Ruana.

Source: Milenio (sp)