Exit polls give AMLO the win; his rivals have already conceded defeat

López Obrador appears to be headed for victory in race for president

Exit polls indicate that Morena party leader Andrés Manuel López Obrador is heading for victory in today’s presidential election.

His three rivals conceded shortly after 8:30pm that it appeared the left-wing populist who heads the Together We Will Make History coalition was going to win.

Exit polling by pollster Consulta Mitofsky gave López Obrador, commonly known as AMLO, between 43% and 49% of the vote, reflecting most polls conducted in the last two months.

Ricardo Anaya, candidate of the left-right For Mexico in Front coalition polled between 23% and 27%, slightly ahead of José Antonio Meade, candidate for the Institutional Revolutionary Party-led coalition, Everyone For Mexico.

Independent Jaime Rodríguez Calderón trailed with 3% to 5%.

Meade was the first candidate to concede that it appeared López Obrador had obtained a majority. Visibly shaken, he said, “I recognize that the trend is not in our favor.”

Anaya said much the same about half an hour later, telling reporters he had already called López Obrador to congratulate him.

