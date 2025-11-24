Facts and figures about the newly opened US Embassy in CDMX: A perspective from our CEO

I recently had the opportunity to have a behind-the-scenes tour of the new U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, which initiated operations today.

It was a fascinating tour of a pretty mind-blowing building. I felt a mix of awe, pride and inspiration, but also shock at the overall design and size of the complex. Having worked in the private sector in pretty modest corporate office buildings, I had never seen anything like this. In fact, no one really has, given its size and budget.

Here are some fun facts and figures about this impressive new facility:

1. The new embassy is built in the Polanco neighborhood, just a few blocks north of the Museo Soumaya.

2. The previous embassy, which opened in 1964 and is located on Reforma Avenue next to the Angel of Independence, could literally fit in the main courtyard of the new embassy.

3. Construction on the new embassy began in 2018 and had an original planned opening date of 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other supply chain disruptions, the new official opening date was changed to Nov. 24, 2025.

4. The new embassy building is the largest (in terms of square feet) in the world and is the largest U.S. government building outside of the United States.

5. The new office building (NOB) is close to 800,000 square feet in size and has the capacity to house 1,550 employees.

6. The new embassy is built with a life expectancy of 75+ years.

7. The new embassy will eventually have the capacity to process upwards of 4,000 visa applications per day, versus 2,500 in the previous embassy.

8. The embassy has on-site living quarters for U.S. Marines who will provide 24/7/365 security of the complex.

9. The embassy has a basketball court and two separate gyms.

10. The embassy has an on-site medical clinic for the embassy’s employees and their families.

🇺🇸🦅 We’re Moving 👋

Your consular services interview (visa, passport, citizenship, or notarial services) will now take place at our new facilities: 📍 https://t.co/3nzZqMZT7N

Take note, share, and see you at the New Embassy Compound! #NuevaEmbajada pic.twitter.com/Pm74rMZ8sp — Embajada de EE.UU. en México (@USEmbassyMEX) November 17, 2025

11. Water in the embassy is potable and there are on-site generators that can provide electricity for several weeks in the event of a power outage.

12. The embassy houses several pieces of art by both U.S. and Mexican artists.

13. The embassy has over 60 conference rooms of various sizes.

14. The final cost of the embassy will be close to US $1 billion.

15. The exterior wall of the entire complex is a beautiful sandstone from India.

16. The old embassy will be decommissioned and the site will ultimately be sold.

17. The embassy has approximately 40 different U.S. government agencies using it as a base for their Mexican operations.

The facility is definitely a testament to the significance of the U.S.-Mexico relationship.

The fact that it is now located in a neighborhood (as opposed to a thoroughfare) will make it more accessible, and the increased size will hopefully serve to help foster increased collaboration between the two countries in many areas. Check it out the next time you are in Mexico City — you are pretty guaranteed to be amazed at the building!

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.