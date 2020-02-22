Annual fair brings traditions and products from across the country

The Mexico In the Heart of Mexico tourism and culture fair has returned to the zócalo in Mexico City, bringing together dancers, chefs, artisans and tourism representatives from every state in the country.

The visual centerpiece of the fair is the Great Pyramid, a temporary exhibition space housing some of the most iconic archaeological pieces from the museums of the city’s Historic Center.

Visitors can satisfy their grumbling stomachs at the Kitchen Pavilion, which offers traditional dishes from all across the country and tasty delights from some of the most renowned Mexican chefs.

Mexico’s numerous folkloric dance traditions will be on display on the main stage, as well as concerts, art exhibitions and other cultural events.

But visitors won’t want to miss the artisans’ tent that organizers are calling The Serpent of Quetzalcóatl. Over 500 artisans from all corners of Mexico have been invited to the fair to sell their unique folk art and other products.

The stalls are filled with everything from embroidered blouses called huipiles to guitars made in Michoacán to bacanora, an agave distillate from Sonora similar to mezcal and tequila. The list of quality handmade products for sale is virtually endless.

There will also be tourism representatives from each state to provide information on the Magical Towns, festivals, gastronomy and other attractions for tourists in the places they call home.

The fair is already in full swing in the Mexico City zócalo and will run through next week, ending on Sunday, March 1. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day and admission is free.

Source: Dónde Ir (sp)