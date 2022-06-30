Authorities seek family of Canadian who died in Puerto Vallarta hospital

News

Hospital staff contacted the authorities after no one came to claim the body

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, are looking for the family members or next of kin for a Canadian man who died in the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital on Wednesday, apparently of natural causes.

The deceased was identified as Bob Leonard Mondey, a 63-year-old Canadian national. Hospital workers informed local authorities on Wednesday morning that Mondey had arrived sick at the hospital. During his stay his sickness worsened and he died. There were no family members or friends who came to take responsibility for the body and so he is currently in the hospital’s morgue awaiting further information.

Local police determined that the responsibility to find next of kin would fall on the hospital’s social service staff, who were told to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for help in their search.

With reports from Noticias Puerto Vallarta