Family services director dismissed after drinking and shooting incident

The director of a municipal family services agency, one of whose activities is combating substance abuse, is out of a job after a drunken spree ended in his arrest in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

José María Cruz Morales’ night on the town in Villa de Álvarez, Colima, went wrong when he and a companion began to fight at the strip club where they were drinking. When Cruz drew a weapon and began shooting into the air, club employees called the authorities.

Cruz and his companion fled when state police and marines showed up, but the pair were chased down and arrested. Police confiscated a handgun and ammunition.

Cruz’s dismissal from the family services agency was announced on Thursday afternoon. Villa de Álvarez Mayor Esther Gutiérrez Andrade called his actions inconsistent with the principles that should guide the officials in her administration.

“The behavior of all functionaries in this government should be exemplary, following the principles of honesty, transparency and trust … that will guide our behavior until the last day of my term,” Gutiérrez said.

With reports from La Jornada and Milenio