Coahuila farm owner accused of exploiting field workers

Farmworkers are often required to work under less than ideal conditions.

Twenty-five farm laborers including nine minors have been removed from a Coahuila farm where authorities said they were being exploited and required to work and live under inhumane conditions.

Originally from Veracruz, the farmworkers had been hired to work for two months, sowing and harvesting several crops. They began on July 19 and were to finish September 17.

But once they arrived in Coahuila they found their living quarters consisted of a barn without beds, running water, toilets, showers or kitchen. They were required to work seven days a week, from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Three of the workers filed a formal complaint before local labor officials.

An official inspection at the farm, located in the municipality of General Cepeda, found the workers also lacked social security and there wasn’t a doctor available should they require medical treatment.

The Labor Secretary filed a formal complaint against the owners of the ranch for violations to the workers’ labor rights.

The minors have been placed in the care of a special prosecutor’s office for children and families while the adults are receiving counseling in obtaining a severance package and preparing to return to their homes.

Source: El Universal (sp)