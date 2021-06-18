Father and son killed by lightning in Oaxaca after sheltering beneath tree

A father and son were killed by lightning this week after seeking shelter beneath a tree in the Central Valleys region of Oaxaca.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident only to find that the two victims had already died.

They were identified as Cirilo, 58, and Sergio, 23 years old of San Nicolás Yaxe. Their families said they went out to take care of livestock, then sought shelter from the rain under a tree.

The two men are the third and fourth casualties of this year’s rainy season in Oaxaca. The other two deaths were river drownings.

Heavy rains have hit the state in the past few days, leading to widespread flooding in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. At least 15 neighborhoods in Ciudad Ixtepec were flooded and 33 communities were inaccessible as of Thursday.

In Juchitán, the Perros River overflowed its banks, causing flooding in low-lying areas of the city

The rains have also damaged highways that connect Oaxaca city to Puerto Ángel and Puerto Escondido.

With reports from Milenio