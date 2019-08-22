6 Federal Police arrested for murder in connection with 2015 massacre

Six Federal Police officers have been arrested for murder in connection with a 2015 massacre at Apatzingán, Michoacán.

The clash between citizens who had taken over the Apatzingán municipal headquarters and the Mexican military and Federal Police on January 6 left 16 people dead and many more wounded.

After the killings there were conflicting reports about the occupation of the municipal offices including a claim that the occupants were members of the Viagras crime gang.

But the subsequent investigation found those inside the building were actually unarmed civilians.

A human rights commission report later the same year found that Federal Police used excessive force, resulting in the deaths of five people and the extrajudicial execution of another.

The federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said yesterday the Federal Police force gave full cooperation and facilitated the arrests.

“The six people were detained with complete respect for their human rights, without violence or impact on third parties, in order to be brought before the judge,” said the Attorney General’s Office.

Some officers denounced the arrests of their colleagues, claiming they were deceived, having been summoned to Federal Police facilities without being given a reason.

The six suspects are among dissident police who have protested against their transfer to the National Guard.

Source: Milenio (sp)