The Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection owes nearly 10 billion pesos (US $516.3 million) to hotels, restaurants, transportation companies and its own officers.

Half the money — close to 5 billion pesos — represents unpaid lodging expenses for police who were deployed around the country last year, said Secretary Alfonso Durazo.

“However, by the end of 2018 we only had 608 million pesos available to pay debts.”

Durazo said the secretariat is committed to pay off the debts and will try to find a solution through the Secretariat of Finance.

The money owed to officers is for bonuses amounting to 260 million pesos and they too will be paid, he said.

The Federal Police have frequently run up debts to hotels in recent years.

Source: La Jornada (sp)