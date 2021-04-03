A new take on the Stations of the Cross: feminists give Jesus a beating

Students at a Catholic seminary in Tabasco chose to send a message to feminists with a change to the Easter event known as the Stations of the Cross: they gave Jesus a beating.

At the eighth station, where Jesus meets the women of Jerusalem, four hooded women, dressed in black and purple in the fashion of Mexico’s feminist protesters, used sticks to beat the actor who played Jesus.

The event was shared live on Facebook, with a narrator who questioned the tactics of the feminist movement. But the video was deleted several hours later after widespread criticism.

The speaker in the video recounted that “2021 years later, the Lord returns to find women very different than those he consoled, women trapped in an irrational collective, demanding rights by insulting and destroying everything in their path, fighting for feminism and respect for women when they do not even respect themselves. Violent women committing acts of vandalism, women who enter temples and profane the Eucharist, laughing at the Virgin Mary.”

The narrator went on to lament the demands for a right to abortion, stating, “From the moment of conception, every women is a mother and every aborted fetus is her child.”

The Diocese of Tabasco said the church respects the rights of all people and groups.

The video “does not represent the official position of the Catholic Church … The church is not against the people, it is against abortion,” according to spokesman Denis Ochoa.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Universal (sp)