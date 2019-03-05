Federal financial authorities plan to reveal at least 50 cases of health-sector corruption allegedly perpetrated during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF), part of the federal Secretariat of Finance, said the cases are all related to the questionable management of medications and that officials from the previous government were directly involved.

UIF chief Santiago Nieto said the government’s mandate is to file whatever formal complaints are required, regardless of who is involved.

Details will be announced on Monday after President López Obrador presents a report on his first 100 days in office.

Nieto will also announce the federal government’s strategy against tax fraud and how corruption in the health sector is to be handled.

López Obrador has promised that free medications will be guaranteed to all citizens, requiring an overhaul of purchasing and distribution systems.

Nieto said his office has filed 30 formal complaints before the federal Attorney General’s office for money laundering cases linked to fuel theft, political corruption and organized crime” since the government took office December 1.

Source: Milenio (sp)