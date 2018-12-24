At least 100 families lost what little they had when their wooden homes burned to the ground yesterday in a fireworks-related incident in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero.

Reports of a fire out of control in the Buenos Aires, Convergencia and Cima de Jesús neighborhoods reached the state Civil Protection office at around 1:30pm.

Children were playing with fireworks when a spark ignited the roof of a nearby house. A strong wind spread the first to another 20 homes and ignited propane tanks.

The homes were built of wood, cinder blocks and sheetmetal, and at least 100 were completely lost.

Local authorities set up a shelter in the Zihuatanejo Municipal Auditorium for the victims of the blaze. About 350 victims had registered at the temporary refuge as of yesterday evening.

Source: El Sol de México (sp)