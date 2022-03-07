Fire destroys 20 homes in Baja California Sur

A fire in a palm tree forest in Baja California Sur damaged or destroyed at least 40 homes on Friday night.

At least 50 hectares of forest burned in the small town of Santiago, 55 kilometers north of San José del Cabo.

Wind fanned the flames, making it difficult for firefighters to tame the blaze. Citizens from the area were evacuated from their homes. There were 10 cases of smoke inhalation documented, but no deaths or other injuries.

Videos show a massive fire illuminating the palm trees only some hundred meters from houses and emergency vehicles.

The governor, Víctor Castro Cosío, attested to the ferocity of the blaze.

“We did have material damage that is being quantified. It is one of the most complicated fires we have had in Santiago and Baja California Sur, but we are helping all the authorities to support the public,” he said.

A citizen from Santiago said she wasn’t able to help those affected.

“We came to help … but we weren’t able to pass through. Hopefully the people are sympathetic and put themselves in their place … because it’s a very ugly situation,” she said.

With reports from Diario Presente, Excélsior and Informador

