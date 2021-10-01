Fire destroys iconic Acapulco nightclub Baby’O

An iconic Acapulco nightclub popular with celebrities and politicians during the last 45 years was destroyed by fire on Wednesday night.

According to the owners, a group of armed men subdued a security guard, broke into the Baby’O nightclub, doused it with gasoline and set it alight.

Video footage posted to social media shows three men pouring a liquid onto the floor of the cave-like club before a fire is started with what appears to be a burning piece of paper.

There were no reports of injuries or loss of life at the club, which has been closed for the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

Baby’O has played host to a who’s who of Mexican and foreign celebrities. Among the international stars who partied at the club were Tony Curtis, Rod Stewart, Elizabeth Taylor, Donna Summer, Julio Iglesias, Luis Miguel, Geena Davis, Sylvester Stallone and Bono.

Politicians such as former president Enrique Peña Nieto and current México state Governor Alfredo del Mazo also let their hair down at the famous nightspot, as did sports stars, organized crime figures, prominent businesspeople and countless tourists.

The nightclub was destroyed the night before Acapulco Mayor Abelina López Rodríguez was sworn in, triggering speculation that a crime group is sending a message to the new mayor.

Asked about the blaze at his morning news conference on Friday, President López Obrador said it was not yet clear what had happened.

“It can’t be attributed to organized crime without proof, because even the owner said [the club] was never a victim of extortion. But that’s what the media wants to say, that it’s a matter of insecurity and not paying extortion, … but we have to wait,” he said.

“It’s also known that the nightclub was insured. … We’re in contact with the governor of the state, [the authorities in Guerrero] are doing their investigative work and once we have the result of the investigation we’ll make it known.”

The owners said in one report that their insurance didn’t cover damage caused by vandalism.

