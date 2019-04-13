Firefighters battle another wildfire in Jalisco’s Primavera Forest

A wildfire in the Primavera forest in western Guadalajara, Jalisco, was brought under control today after more than 400 people fought the blaze for 18 hours.

The fire was reported yesterday at 3:00pm after grassland burning got out of control in the Los Asadores section of the forest, according to the state Environment Secretariat. The blaze soon expanded in the natural protected area.

It was the third fire in the forest in the past week.

Ashfall was reported in the downtown, Providencia and Fortín districts of the state capital and several neighborhoods were at risk, but there were no evacuations.

Winds spread the blaze to higher ground and away from inhabited areas.

The state government said 447 people — including emergency responders from neighboring Nayarit and Colima — have been working to extinguish the fire with the aid of 96 vehicles and seven aircraft.

The latter had made over 100 flights, dropping more than 130,000 liters of water.

Poor air quality in Guadalajara triggered an environmental alert in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Zapopan, Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque.

Source: Debate (sp), W Radio (sp), Heraldo de México (sp)