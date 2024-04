On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse mesmerized millions across Mexico, where skies went dark at mid-day in 25 cities of the republic.

Mexicans and tourists alike stepped outside to enjoy the celestial spectacle, which could be seen in totality across northern Mexico. A partial eclipse was enjoyed from both sides of the eclipse’s path.

See the 2024 total solar eclipse in photos, from Mazatlán and Mexico City, to Islas Marías and beyond.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.