Monday, February 3, 2025
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

Fleet of 400 golf carts authorized for public transportation in Tulum

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Beep beep! A fleet of 400 golf carts just gained legislative approval to operate as public transportation in Tulum.
Beep beep! A fleet of 400 golf carts just gained legislative approval to operate as public transportation in Tulum. (Unsplash)

The state legislature in Quintana Roo has taken a major step forward on last year’s proposal to authorize 400 golf carts for use as public transportation in Tulum — a move that has sparked divided opinions among business owners, residents and taxi unions.

The state’s Mobility Commission last week granted golf cart concessions to four private companies. The low-speed vehicles will operate in various areas, including downtown Tulum, Jaguar Park and the coastal zone.

Golf carts will soon be a new way to get around in downtown Tulum

The approved companies will be able to begin providing golf carts as soon as the decree is published in the Official Periodical of Quintana Roo, the congressional ruling states.

According to the decree, the permits were granted to Roasteryc of Guadalajara (168 units), the Metromobility Group of Cancún (112), Inmomercaqroo of  Cancún (90) and CMX Logistic Center of Mexico City (30).

Some of the golf carts — which can seat a maximum of six people  — will be operated by a company driver, but others will be for the public to rent and drive themselves. Fares or rental costs have yet to be publicized.

The carts can’t be older than five years and have to meet safety and environmental standards whether running on gasoline, electricity or as a hybrid.

People at Felipe Carrillo Puerto Airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.
The plan for golf carts was put forward in large part due to Tulum’s explosive growth as both a tourist destination and a place to live. (Mara Lezama vía X)

Currently, a system of combis and colectivos (minibuses and vans) operates within the Tulum municipality, but largely outside of the downtown. “There is no adequate service in the center of town, so tourists, especially, have to travel by taxi,” the online news outlet Novedades Quintana Roo wrote last year.

Legally, Uber is an option in the state, but tensions with taxi unions have rendered service spotty and perhaps risky in Tulum.

The plan for golf carts was put forward last year by the Mobility Institute of Quintana Roo (Imoveqroo) in large part due to Tulum’s explosive growth as both a tourist destination and a place to live.

In the early 2010s, Tulum was relatively underdeveloped compared to nearby Cancún or Playa del Carmen. However, by 2020, the region was receiving over 2 million tourists annually, up from hundreds of thousands in previous years. The opening of the new Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in late 2023 is bringing in even more visitors.

The golf cart transportation plan in Tulum has faced resistance, however, particularly from the Tiburones del Caribe taxi union.

Union members argue that the golf carts do not adhere to the same regulatory and fare conditions as taxis, putting traditional drivers at a disadvantage. Some also claim that the influx of golf carts will exacerbate existing congestion on Tulum’s main avenues, which already accommodate bicycles, motorcycles, public vans and cargo trucks.

With reports from La Jornada Maya, Reforma, La Silla Rota and Riviera Maya News

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Mexican pesos and US dollar bills

Peso stumbles then rebounds after Sheinbaum dodges Trump tariffs

MND Staff - 0
The Mexican peso fell to nearly 21.3 to the US dollar before recovering Monday afternoon.
firearms retrieved by CBP at Eagle Pass in Jan. 2025

Texas man charged with trafficking dozens of firearms into Mexico

MND Staff - 4
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 40 rifles, six shotguns, one pistol, 80 magazines and two rifle scopes in an inspection at Eagle Pass, Texas. 
A view of the clear blue water of Bacalar Lagoon, with mangroves on the shore.

New Marriott resort to open in Bacalar

MND Staff - 0
The new hotel will feature 60 low-density rooms and an exclusive beach club.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC