Monday, December 2, 2024
HomeTravel
TravelYucatan Peninsula

Tulum airport exceeds passenger projections in first year

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
People at Felipe Carrillo Puerto Airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo.
There are currently 11 airlines operating out of Tulum, serving 15 destinations. (Mara Lezama vía X)

The Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport in Tulum, Quintana Roo, celebrated its first full year of operations on Sunday, surpassing expectations for passenger traffic. Last year, it became the fourth international airport in the area surrounding the Riviera Maya, joining the Cancún, Chetumal and Cozumel airports. 

“The International Air Transport Association projected that we would receive 700,000 passengers in this first year,” Governor Mara Lezama Espinosa said in a statement. “However, thanks to the joint work, vision and commitment to our state, we have far exceeded that goal, reaching more than 1,074,000 passengers and 8,500 air operations as of Nov. 21. And we still have one month left to close the year!”

Mexican airline "Aerolínea del Pueblo de México" resumed operations after 13 years of inactivity. The inaugural flight departed from Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) to Tulum International Airport (ATI) in Quintana Roo.
The Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) recorded 942,093 travelers aboard 7,627 flights to Tulum between January and October. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

The Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) recorded visitor traffic of 942,093 travelers aboard 7,627 flights to Tulum between January and October, and by Nov. 4, visitor numbers had surpassed one million

Tulum is located approximately two hours by car from Cancún. After the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), Cancún is the second most-visited airport in the country and the primary airport for incoming international travelers

The “terminal sells itself by being in a privileged world destination,” said the general director of the National Institute of Legal-Aeronautical Research (INIJA), Pablo Casas Lías, in an interview with the newspaper Reforma. He added that due to its success, the airport may soon face saturation problems. 

Rogelio Rodríguez, an air sector specialist, stressed the importance of carrying out better marketing to attract visitors who are thinking of traveling to the Riviera Maya via Cancún.

Works began on the Tulum airport in 2022, and were completed on Nov. 30, 2023. Construction is estimated to have cost 19.2 billion pesos (US $939.3 million). 

There are currently 11 airlines operating out of Tulum, serving 15 destinations. Nationally, Aeroméxico, Viva Aerobús and Mexicana de Aviación connect with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City, while Viva Aerobús also flies from Tulum to Monterrey and Guadalajara. 

International routes include: 

  • JetBlue to New York City
  • American Airlines to Miami, Charlotte and Dallas 
  • Air Canada to Montreal and Toronto
  • Delta to Atlanta 
  • United Airlines to Houston, Chicago and Newark 
  • Copa Airlines connects Tulum with South America via Panama
  • Sunwing to Montreal 

Four airlines will open new routes to Tulum in December, improving connectivity between the Mexican Caribbean and Canada, as well as South America. Discover Airlines will also launch the first direct flight from Tulum to Europe, connecting with Frankfurt. 

With reports from Reforma and El Economista

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The new measure that the federal government intends to adopt to increase the income that will be used to subsidize the transportation projects placed in the hands of the Ministry of Defense.

Mexico to impose new immigration fee on cruise ship passengers

MND Staff - 1
Cruise and tourism associations expressed concern over the proposed tax, claiming it will make Mexican ports among the most expensive in the world.
Santuario de los Remedios, Cholula

Alternative Mexican adventures for a Christmas to remember

Ian Ostroff - 0
Some of Mexico's most important sites can offer you the chance to enjoy them in peace if you visit during the Christmas period.
A starfish in a christmas hat

What’s on in the Riviera Maya in December? 

Bel Woodhouse - 0
Across the length of the Yucatán peninsula, there's plenty of activities to enjoy this December.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC