After 25 years, the party’s over at Señor Frog’s in Playa del Carmen

Señor Frog’s, the chain of fiesta-themed eateries and bars often cited as the antithesis to “authentic Mexico,” has been reduced to nothing but a memory in what once stood as one of its prime locations — near the pier in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo.

Demolition began last week on the building that had housed Señor Frog’s for more than 25 years, adjacent to the terminal where people catch the ferry to Cozumel.

The building, which also housed offices and apartments on its upper floor, had deteriorated to the point where the possibility of collapse could not be ignored, officials said.

“There was a risk. That’s why the decision was made to intervene immediately,” said Hernán González, head of the city’s sustainable planning bureau.

This particular Señor Frog’s had already shut down last October, a closure that surprised tourists who considered the lively restaurant and bar a must-visit on the Riviera Maya.

Others, however, frequently use Señor Frog’s as shorthand for “tourist trap” and contrast it with authentic local experiences.

The Points Guy said going to Señor Frog’s is one of “18 Mistakes Most Tourists Make in Mexico” and Vice pointed out that the eatery-bar is often guilty of “amplifying stereotypes” in “A Love Letter to Señor Frog’s, A Wild, Boozy Wonderland I Miss.”

Although the company did not provide an official explanation for last October’s closure, local reports indicated that declining visitor numbers and reduced income contributed to the decision, with the venue having seen fewer guests for months prior to shuttering its doors.

Playa del Carmen still has two other Señor Frog’s in operation — each less than 1.5 km away from the razed location. One opened in December 2022, and both are on the city’s main commercial strip, Quinta Avenida, or Fifth Avenue.

Moreover, there are two more just across the water in Cozumel, a 35- or 45-minute ferry ride away.

Overall, Señor Frog’s has “over 17 locations worldwide” according to a summary on its website that also touts its restaurant-bars as places where “the fun never stops.”

Their Tex-Mex-heavy menu includes Mexican and American fare, from tacos, nachos and burritos to hamburgers and seafood — along with an extensive selection of beer, margaritas and other alcoholic drinks.

Señor Frog’s was founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, in 1971 by Jesús Humberto “Chuy” Juarez and Carlos Anderson.

The brand is owned by Cancún-based Grupo Anderson’s, which claims to be Mexico’s largest restaurateur, operating more than 50 restaurants. Two of its other prime holdings are Porfirio’s and Harry’s Prime Steakhouse & Raw Bar.

The Playa del Carmen closure follows other high-profile shutdowns, such as the Las Vegas location, which ceased operations at the end of 2024, and the original Mazatlán spot, which shut down in 2018.

