Wibit Sports’ floating water park is new attraction in Cancún

News

There’s more fun on the beach this summer in Cancún with the opening of the city’s first inflatable waterpark.

The floating water park, located at Langosta beach, is operated by the German firm Wibit Sports, whose aquatic playgrounds can be found worldwide.

Known as Float Fun Cancún, the park’s aquatic games spell out the word Cancún, and were enjoyed by adults and children alike when it opened on the weekend.

The Wibit water park experience has been successfully implemented before in Mexico, in Playa del Carmen and Cozumel, as well as in Bucerías, Nayarit. More than 500 similar Wibit Sports parks can be found in 80 countries around the globe.

The semi-portable inflatable platforms are anchored using a low-impact system designed to leave the seabed and its plant and animal life as undisturbed as possible.

The floating park has permits and environmental impact assessments required by Semarnat, the Secretariat of the Environment and Natural Resources.

The project also operates under environmental mitigation and compensation regulations.

Activity on the beach in June sparked citizens’ concerns that it was being privatized, said a report in Riviera Maya News. Fonatur, the nation tourism promotion fund, replied with the assurance that that was not the case.

Preparations were under way for the installation of the water park for which it was necessary to close temporarily the washrooms and parking area.

Wibit Sports submitted a total of 13 sites for the installation of its water parks in Cancún, but the federal authority approved only four of them. Two of those will be located at Chac Mool beach and Plaza Forum while elsewhere in the state three will be installed in Playa del Carmen and one in Tulum.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Riviera Maya News (en)