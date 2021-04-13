Former Cabify driver sentenced to 50 years for 2017 femicide

A court in Puebla handed down a 50-year prison sentence to former Cabify driver Ricardo Alexis Díaz on Monday for the femicide of 19-year-old student Mara Fernanda Castilla Miranda.

The political science student disappeared on September 8, 2017 after taking a ride through Cabify in San Andrés Cholula, on the outskirts of Puebla city.

According to investigators Castilla was taken to a hotel where she was sexually assaulted and strangled. Her body was found in a ditch days later.

Alexis, 24, was always the main suspect in the case.

Castilla’s mother, Gabriela Miranda, said that while she was satisfied with the sentence, her lawyers would appeal to extend it to the maximum of 60 years.

“Although we would have wanted 60 years, I feel satisfied because from the beginning I promised Mara that there would be justice and it wasn’t going to be left as it was … after this long and difficult journey, this nightmare, we are reaching our goal, after a great deal of pain and uncertainty. We appreciate the solidarity that everyone has shown,” Miranda said.

“Ricardo Alexis is receiving punishment from our authorities, but divine punishment will come in its moment,” she added.

The defense also confirmed that it would appeal the sentence. “Today there was everything apart from justice,” the lead defense lawyer said.

