An accident involving a freight train and a car on Saturday night in Mexicali, Baja California, killed all four occupants of the vehicle — three adults and a 5-year-old child.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle, Kimberly Barajas Meza, crossed the railroad tracks into the path of the oncoming train. One report said the driver was trying to cross before the train arrived.

The vehicle burst into flames with the occupants trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on the scene in time to extinguish the fire but too late to rescue anyone. Two of the victims, Barajas, 22, and María Marlene Rubio Molina, 25, were state police officers.

The other two were Paola Marcela Rodríguez Vázquez, 25, and her 5-year-old son.

The state Attorney General’s Office said preliminary inquiries point to carelessness on the part the driver.

Source: El Imparcial (sp)