Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Cold front expected to bring freezing temperatures this week

MND Staff
The Mexico City skyline with a layer of fog over it.
Higher elevations across Mexico will see freezing or just below freezing temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to Mexico's National Meterological Service (SMN). (Rogelio Morales/Cuartoscuro)

As cold front No. 12 enters the country, parts of Mexico are bracing for heavy rains and a drop in temperatures, according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).  

The cold front will enter from the northeast and interact with a low-pressure channel extending over the eastern regions. 

infographic of rain predictions for 12 states in Mexico, with Tamaulipas and Veracruz expecting the most at 50-75 mm and Coahuila, Guanajuato and Chiapas expected cloudbursts of between 5-25 mm
Heavy rain will be an issue for the Gulf Coast states Tamaulipas and Veracruz, with 50-75 millimeters (approximately 2 to 3 inches) of rain expected. (SMN)

Here is the rain forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday:

  • Very heavy rainfall (50 to 70 millimeters): Tamaulipas and Veracruz.
  • Heavy rainfall (25 to 50 millimeters): Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Oaxaca.
  • Scattered showers (5 to 25 millimeters): Chiapas, Coahuila and Guanajuato.

Furthermore, scattered rains are expected in Tlaxcala.

Dense fog banks are expected in the northeast, center and east of the country, as are strong gusts of wind on the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico, the Yucatán Peninsula, the Isthmus and the Gulf of Tehuantepec. In these areas, waves are expected to reach 2 to 3 meters high.

Meanwhile, below-freezing temperatures are expected in higher regions across the country. 

Mountainous areas of Chihuahua, Durango, México state, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla will see freezing temperatures range between minus-5 to minus-10 degrees Celsius. 

Temperatures in high regions of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro and Veracruz will range between minus-5 and zero degrees Celsius.

Finally, higher elevations in Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí and Mexico City will see temperatures between zero and 5 degrees Celsius. 

In contrast, hot temperatures ranging between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius are expected in the states of Sinaloa, Nayarit, Michoacán and Guerrero, as well as on the coast of Oaxaca. Meanwhile, the states of Jalisco and Colima, southern Morelos, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán and the coast of Chiapas are all expecting temperatures ranging between 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. 

Weather authorities advised residents to stay informed about weather conditions in their areas and to take necessary measures to ensure their safety.

Mexico News Daily

