Alleged gangster behind Tamaulipas violence arrested

Federal Police have arrested the man believed responsible for generating violence in Tamaulipas.

Intelligence work in that state, Guanajuato and Jalisco led to the apprehension of Víctor Manuel N, also known as El Pantera, yesterday in Puerto Vallarta, the national security commissioner said.

The former state police officer was arrested without a shot being fired. Commissioner Renato Sales said El Pantera had set up a base in León, Guanajuato, from which he directed his criminal operations.

He is suspected of being the regional chief for the Gulf Cartel in the municipalities of Aldama, Soto la Marina and Abasolo, Tamaulipas.

The state Attorney General had posted a 2-million-peso reward for information leading to his capture.

He has been linked to drug trafficking, homicides, kidnapping and petroleum theft.

