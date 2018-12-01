News
Victims of the gas leak in San Miguel. Victims of the gas leak in San Miguel.

Gas leak confirmed as cause of death of US couple

Visitors in San Miguel de Allende died of asphyxiation

Saturday, December 1, 2018

A faulty, gas-powered water heater caused the death of a couple from the United States last month, authorities have confirmed.

The prosecutor’s office in Guanajuato said on Friday that two people on vacation in San Miguel de Allende died of asphyxiation from propane gas.

The victims have been identified as Edward Winders and Barbara Moller, both 76, of New Orleans, Louisiana, who were staying in a rented apartment when a gas leak occurred.

The owner of the apartment notified emergency personnel on November 17 after noticing a strong odor of gas in the vicinity.

It was the second time this year that visitors on vacation in Mexico have died as a result of faulty gas heaters. A couple and their two children died in a condominium in Tulum, Quintana Roo, last March.

Source: Periódico AM (sp), Associated Press (en)

RELATED COVERAGE
Reader forum

MORE NEWS

OPINION

MEXICO LIFE

MORE RECENT STORIES