Gas station attack in Uriangato, Guanajuato, kills 6 early Sunday

Six people were killed and five were wounded in an attack at a gas station in Uriangato, Guanajuato, early Saturday morning.

The attack was carried out by gunmen in several vehicles around 3:00am near the municipal fairgrounds.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene soon after the attack to find five dead and three wounded.

But soon after it was reported that three other men who had been hurt in the attack had arrived at a local hospital on their own. One of them died while receiving medical attention.

Municipal police had received a report of shots being fired near the Burladero Bar, local authorities said. Upon arriving, officers found five people dead.

They said the state sent 60 police officers to the area to reinforce local security forces.

“After the terrible events in Uriangato, at the instructions of Governor [Sinhue] we have sent 60 officers and we are in close coordination with the [Attorney General’s Office] to shine a light on the events,” a state official said.

The attack occurred just hours after the local fair ended with a concert by the musical duo Río Roma, which had had its musical equipment stolen at gunpoint the night before. The equipment was found in Salamanca just hours after being stolen.

