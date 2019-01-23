Gasoline supply improving in Aguascalientes: Pemex

Pemex says the gasoline supply in the state of Aguascalientes is gradually improving, but the shortages are still causing problems — even for local police.

The state oil company said it distributed 3.2 million liters of gasoline and diesel on Sunday and Monday, focusing its efforts on the gas stations with the lowest reserves.

Half that volume was distributed on Monday to 149 stations.

But it wasn’t soon enough for a municipal police vehicle. After running out of gas, it had to be towed to the nearest gas station.

That brought criticism from one motorist who was filling up at the time.

Mario Torres suggested that police departments should have their own fuel supplies and tankers, and pointed out that three of the four gas pumps were being used exclusively for police vehicles.

” . . . We need security, but we also need to work,” he said.

A local businessman took a more positive view even though he arrived at the gas station pushing his truck after it ran out of fuel.

“It’s an effort . . . but if corruption comes to an end with all of this, I don’t mind pushing my truck for 10 blocks,” said Francisco Santoyo.

Cab driver Héctor de León said he was not working as much as he could because he needs to line up at a gas station and lose precious time while potential customers are looking for transportation.

People are waiting for buses that don’t stop because they’re already full, he said.

Source: El Heraldo Aguascalientes (sp), Milenio (sp)