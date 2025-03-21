Friday, March 21, 2025
German tourist arrested after scaling Chichén Itzá pyramid during spring equinox

El Castillo pyramid at Chichén Itzá
The man reportedly tried to hide inside the pyramid chamber, before INAH custodians escorted him out. (Shutterstock)

Among the thousands of tourists from around the world flocking to Chichén Itzá for the spring equinox, two decided to break the rules by climbing the iconic Temple of Kukulkán.

On Thursday, in separate incidents, two foreign tourists evaded security and scaled the pyramid, also known as El Castillo.

Visitors to the ancient Maya site in the state of Yucatán — there were 8,000 to 9,000 on Thursday, with 11,000 to 12,000 expected on Friday for the actual equinox — reacted by yelling angrily at the scofflaws.

One of the offenders, a 38-year-old German, was physically confronted by the crowd and received a blow to the forehead that drew blood, witnesses said. Apparently, some people were even shouting that he be “sacrificed” — an allusion to the human and animal sacrifices the Maya once carried out at the highest point of the pyramid.

The situation escalated to the point where the National Guard personnel and agents from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) were attacked while trying to protect him from the angry crowd.

“He eluded us, even though we’re keeping watch on the western side of the temple,” said a National Guard member who declined to give his name. “He ran past us. He’s clearly in good physical condition.”

A photo of archeaological features at Chichén Itzá, with a pyramid in the background
Two tourists were arrested at Chichén Itzá — a popular destination at the spring equinox, when a snake-like shadow crawls up the pyramid known as El Castillo. (Martín Zetina/Cuartoscuro)

The incident echoed a situation in 2022, when a woman who climbed Kukulcán was subjected to shouts of “Lock her up!” and “Jail! Jail!” after her descent. “Chichén Itzá visitor faces angry mob after illegally climbing Kukulcán pyramid,” was the headline in Mexico News Daily the next day.

The spring equinox at Chichén Itzá is a significant annual event, always attracting large crowds. Most come for a phenomenon known as the Descent of the Feathered Serpent, which occurs when sunlight creates a shadow resembling a serpent descending the pyramid’s stairs.

The site’s Equinox program includes activities from March 20 to March 24.

However, it does not include climbing the stairs on a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the New Seven Wonders of the World — an act that has been prohibited since 2006 to protect the structure.

Thursday’s culprits were handed over to authorities, facing potential fines under Article 55 of the Federal Law on Archaeological, Artistic, and Historical Monuments and Zones of Mexico.

The German man who breached security protocols reportedly attempted to hide in the pyramid chamber, but was eventually escorted down by INAH custodians.

With reports from El Universal and Latinus

