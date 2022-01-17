Gifts for Mexico from the pope stolen at Mexico airport

For many in Mexico and around the world, Pope Francis is a revered religious leader, worthy of the highest respect. But that didn’t stop some sticky-fingered opportunists at the Mexico City airport from making off with His Holiness’ gifts to the nation.

Religious items sent by the Pope were stolen from the luggage of Alberto Barranco Chavarría, the Mexican ambassador to the Vatican.

The outraged diplomat shared the news of the theft on social media, charging that the items were taken by baggage handlers the evening of January 8, after an Iberia flight from Madrid landed.

“Like vultures, those responsible for unloading baggage from Iberia flight IB6403 … selectively plundered the suitcases, opening and rummaging through [them] without the slightest shame, to find their loot,” Barranco said, lamenting that such was the treatment of travelers arriving in Mexico.

In his case, the thieves took several religious objects given by the pope, leaving behind empty boxes and their certificates of authenticity. They also nabbed a Calvin Klein lotion and a marble figurine.

With sources from Milenio and Bajo Palabra Noticias