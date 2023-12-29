Thursday, December 28, 2023
News
News

Got 1 min? Cold front causes strange phenomenon in Chiapas sky

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
The phenomenon sparked several conspiracy theories on social media on Wednesday. (Geoamantes/Facebook)

On Wednesday morning, the residents of Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas observed a peculiar event in the sky: a hole in the clouds.

The phenomenon occurred at around 9:00 a.m., when some captured an unusual cloud formation with a hole in it. The cloud appeared either oval or round, depending on the location from which it was observed, with an irregular rainbow also visible in its center. 

Images of this distinct phenomenon went viral on Wednesday, giving way to all kinds of conjectures. 

While some people suggested it was an extraterrestrial ship with an invisibility effect, others claimed it was a portal or an apocalyptic signal. Even Mexico’s best-known ufologist Jaime Maussan shared the videos of the strange cloud on his social media accounts, saying it could be “atmospheric” but could also be an “anomaly.”

However, as odd as the sighting was, it was none of the above. The spectacle was a rare but natural occurrence known as a cavum. According to NASA, cavum “are among the most eye-catching cloud formations spotted by sky watchers.”

Also known as hole-punch clouds, cavum are formed due to cold air temperatures and atmospheric instability. When viewed from below, they look like a small lake of blue sky surrounded by feathery clouds, and – though cavum appear to have the exact circumference of a UFO – they are often triggered by a passing aircraft.   

With reports from Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Walmart and Red Cross to sell Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines in Mexico

MND Staff - 0
After selling out last week in some pharmacies, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available at select Walmart and Red Cross locations as of Thursday.

Got 1 min? Over 62,000 sea turtle nests recorded in Quintana Roo this season

MND Staff - 0
2023 was a positive year for sea turtle conservation in Mexico, which is home to six of the world's seven species.
Attendees at a festival

Study on drugs adulterated with fentanyl should be a ‘wake-up call’

MND Staff - 0
The study published this month found fentanyl in both MDMA and cocaine samples taken at a music festival near Mexico City in 2022.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC