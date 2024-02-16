Got 1 min? Find out who won the Mexico City ‘Kiss-a-thon’

An amorous couple locked lips for almost five hours on Valentine’s Day to win the top prize in the fourth edition of an annual kissing competition in Mexico City.

A total of 22 lovey-dovey twosomes participated in Wednesday’s “Besotón,” or “Kiss-a-thon,” held outside local government offices in the northern borough of Gustavo A. Madero.

A 4,000-peso (US $235) cash prize was on offer for the couple who could continue kissing for the longest period of time.

The money and bragging rights went to Valeria and Bryan, a young couple who smooched without pause for a mind-boggling — and tongue-twisting — four hours and 40 minutes.

They celebrated their victory with — would you believe it — a kiss.

While their prolonged period of passion was no doubt an impressive feat, it didn’t even come close to the world record for the longest kiss, which was set in 2013 by a Thai couple who kept on kissing for a remarkable 58 hours and 35 minutes.

However, it did last 20 minutes more than last year’s winning “Besotón” kiss, which was the previous record.

According to the Posta news website, Valeria and Bryan plan to use their winnings to take a trip to Veracruz. The couple said they didn’t get hungry during their lengthy kiss or feel the urge to use the bathroom, but their jaws got tired and they experienced “a little irritation due to an excess of saliva,” Posta said.

The “Kiss-a-thon” runners-up took home a bottle of champagne for their efforts, while the couple who completed the third longest continuous kiss received a bottle of men’s cologne and lingerie.

With reports from Proceso, Reforma and Posta