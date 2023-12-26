Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Got 1 min? What’s on the calendar in 2024 for Mexico

2024 calendar
Mexican workers will enjoy a bumper twelve national holiday days in 2024, thanks to the upcoming presidential elections. (Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock)

Mexican workers will enjoy nine public holidays and up to five unofficial holidays in 2024, thanks to the extra two days’ leave for the elections in June and transfer of power in October.

Mexico normally celebrates seven official public holidays per year, which are treated as mandatory rest days in the Federal Labor Law. Anyone who works on these days must be paid a double wage. In 2024, these days will be celebrated on:

  •       Monday Jan. 1: New Year’s Day
  •       Monday Feb. 5: Anniversary of the 1917 Constitution
  •       Monday Mar. 18: Birthday of President Benito Juárez
  •       Wednesday May 1: International Workers’ Day
  •       Monday Sep. 16: Independence Day
  •       Monday Nov. 18: Mexican Revolution Day
  •       Wednesday Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Additionally, Sunday, June 2 will also be treated as a mandatory rest day for federal and local elections, as will Tuesday, Oct. 1, for the Transfer of Federal Executive Power, when the new president will be inaugurated.

Children returning to school in Tijuana
Children across Mexico will return to school on January 8, 2024. (José Vargas/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico also celebrates an additional five unofficial holidays, which some companies, banks and public universities choose to give their employees and students as days off. In 2024, these dates will be:

  •       Thursday Mar. 28 and Friday Mar. 29: Easter Thursday and Good Friday
  •       Friday May 10: Mothers’ Day
  •       Saturday Nov. 2: Day of the Dead
  •       Thursday Dec. 12: Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Mexican public school students have been on vacation since Dec. 18 and will return to classes on Jan. 8. The official Easter school vacation runs for two weeks from Mar. 25, and the school year ends on Tuesday, July 16. Summer vacation usually runs for six weeks in July and August.

With reports from El País

