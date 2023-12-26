Got 1 min? What’s on the calendar in 2024 for Mexico

Mexican workers will enjoy nine public holidays and up to five unofficial holidays in 2024, thanks to the extra two days’ leave for the elections in June and transfer of power in October.

Mexico normally celebrates seven official public holidays per year, which are treated as mandatory rest days in the Federal Labor Law. Anyone who works on these days must be paid a double wage. In 2024, these days will be celebrated on:

Monday Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

Monday Feb. 5: Anniversary of the 1917 Constitution

Monday Mar. 18: Birthday of President Benito Juárez

Wednesday May 1: International Workers’ Day

Monday Sep. 16: Independence Day

Monday Nov. 18: Mexican Revolution Day

Wednesday Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Additionally, Sunday, June 2 will also be treated as a mandatory rest day for federal and local elections, as will Tuesday, Oct. 1, for the Transfer of Federal Executive Power, when the new president will be inaugurated.

Mexico also celebrates an additional five unofficial holidays, which some companies, banks and public universities choose to give their employees and students as days off. In 2024, these dates will be:

Thursday Mar. 28 and Friday Mar. 29: Easter Thursday and Good Friday

Friday May 10: Mothers’ Day

Saturday Nov. 2: Day of the Dead

Thursday Dec. 12: Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe

Mexican public school students have been on vacation since Dec. 18 and will return to classes on Jan. 8. The official Easter school vacation runs for two weeks from Mar. 25, and the school year ends on Tuesday, July 16. Summer vacation usually runs for six weeks in July and August.

With reports from El País