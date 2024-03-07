Got 1 min? Zeus, beloved resident cat of National Palace, dies at 11

A beloved cat that called the National Palace in Mexico City home died on Wednesday, prompting reporters on the presidential beat to share fond memories on social media.

Zeus, an 11-year-old gray tabby, was among the many cats who live in the gardens and courtyards at the Palace, the home and office of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He died from an unspecified illness that had lasted three weeks before his passing, according to officials.

Larga vida a Zeus ❤️ Fuiste muy amado ❤️ https://t.co/7rbUC1EUSm pic.twitter.com/2SBWT5n8oq — Isabella González (@isagvh) March 7, 2024

Many reporters paid tribute to Zeus on social media following the news of his demise. Isabella González, a journalist for Latinus, posted a video of Zeus she’d taken at the National Palace. (Isabella González/X)

The sociable feline was well-known to the journalists who attended the president’s daily briefings. It even strolled out onto the dais during one such mañanera.

On July 13, 2023, Zeus walked in front of the cameras as Diego Prieto, the director of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), was describing archaeological finds uncovered during the construction of the Maya Train in the state of Yucatán. Reporters snickered and Prieto smiled before continuing with his talk. A journalist scooped up the kitty, who offered no resistance, and handed him over to National Palace staff.

Reporters paid tribute to Zeus on Thursday, describing him as friendly, approachable and always open to attention.

On the social media platform X, Shaila Rosagel of El Imparcial lamented not giving Zeus one last squeeze and thanked the cat for all the love and affection he showed. Latinus reporter Isabella González shared a video she had taken while caressing Zeus as he sat in her lap.

All the cats who reside in the National Palace are cared for by veterinarians from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The vets have inserted microchips in each of the resident cats to monitor their health and their vaccination status.

President López Obrador quipped in January that it is the cats who “run things” at the National Palace. “When there are ceremonies, they stand in front of me and nobody touches them.”

With reports from Infobae and Milenio