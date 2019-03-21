Government ordered to release Maya Train, Dos Bocas refinery studies

Citizens’ requests for studies of the impact of two major infrastructure projects were turned down on the grounds that they do not exist.

But the National Transparency Institute (INAI) isn’t so sure: it has ordered the federal government to release studies pertaining the social, financial and environmental impact of the Maya Train and the Dos Bocas refinery.

The order came after two citizens filed separate requests for the studies only to be told by the federal departments responsible — Energy and Communications and Transportation (Sener and SCT) — that there were no such studies.

But INAI found that not all Sener agencies had been queried, including one dedicated to conducting social impact studies and another one in charge of promoting research and studies in the petroleum industry.

A separate request to the SCT for information regarding the costs, benefits and planning of the Maya Train met with a similar response: no related documents had been found.

But the INAI found that the SCT had neglected to look for documents in the office of Secretary Javier Jiménez Espriú or in departmental offices in Tabasco, Chiapas, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, which given the nature of the project could have relevant information.

“An informed and aware citizenship that watches over the impact of such public works projects in the communities and regions of the country is a citizenship capable of collaborating with authorities in attaining the expected social benefits,” said the Transparency Institute.

Earlier this month, President López Obrador declared that all information pertaining to the Dos Bocas refinery would be made public, and that no information would be confidential during his administration.

