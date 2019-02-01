Government reveals there were explosive devices near refinery after all

The federal government has revealed that there were explosive devices inside a vehicle left outside the Pemex refinery in Salamanca, Guanajuato, yesterday after initially denying that was the case.

Presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez and other sources close to the investigation told the newspaper Milenio that the devices found inside an orange pickup truck parked at the entrance to door No. 4 of the Antonio M. Amor refinery have been destroyed.

Ramírez told reporters yesterday there had been a false alarm and that “there was no explosive in the abandoned truck.”

The suspicious vehicle, which had no license plates, was reported to authorities via the 911 emergency line just after 6:15am yesterday.

A narco-banner, allegedly signed by the leader of a Guanajuato-based gang of fuel thieves, also appeared in Salamanca early yesterday morning, warning President López Obrador to remove security forces from the state or innocent people will die.

The alleged author of the banner, José Antonio “El Marro” Yepez, warned that a “little gift” had been left at the refinery.

Officers from the Guanajuato state police force were the first to arrive at the refinery followed by soldiers, Federal Police and other security forces and authorities. The street on which the pickup was parked was closed for more than five hours.

Sedena said in a report that soldiers from the anti-bomb squad removed the explosive devices at 12:20pm and that they were destroyed later in the afternoon.

The report said the devices were cartridge emulsion explosives, which are used in the mining industry and demolition.

Ramírez said yesterday that the Attorney General’s office had opened an investigation to determine who is responsible for both the banner and the pickup.

López Obrador was unconcerned by the threat made on the narco-banner, which is presumed to have been made by the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.

“He who fights for justice has nothing to fear,” he said.

Source: Milenio (sp)