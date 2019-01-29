Government to sell off 263 vehicles, 76 aircraft at two auctions

President López Obrador has announced that the federal government will sell off vehicles and aircraft in two auctions at the Santa Lucía Military Base in February and April.

He said proceeds from the sales will be used to fund the creation of the new security force, the national guard.

The government expects to generate more than 100 million pesos (US $5.26 million) at the first event, scheduled for February 23 and 24, with the sale of 263 vehicles.

Among them:

171 pickup trucks;

Seven semi-tractors;

30 motorcycles;

12 trucks;

Two farm tractors;

Two buses;

Five semi-trailers;

One armored BMW;

One armored Audi.

The second auction will take place April 26 and 27 and will see the sale of 76 airplanes and helicopters, including the presidential jet, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

With the sale of the presidential plane, López Obrador will fulfill one of his campaign promises. The aircraft was seen by many as a symbol of the excesses of previous administrations. However, some experts contend that the government might actually lose money on the sale because of the lack of demand for such aircraft and the high cost of reconverting the plane.

During his announcement, the president also addressed concerns regarding the future of the vehicles and aircraft. He said he would ask for thorough background checks on potential buyers to ensure that the items are not used in illicit activities.

Source: El Financiero (sp), El Universal (sp)