Government workers’ union negotiates 5.1% pay hike for 700,000

The federal government workers’ union has negotiated a 5.1% pay hike that will benefit 700,000 administrative and general services employees.

The pay raise and economic benefits came after weeks of negotiations between the Federation of Unions of Workers at the Service of the State (FSTSE) and the Secretariat of Finance (SHCP).

A press release signed by FSTSE president Joel Ayala stated that the raise will be retroactive to January 1, 2019. It includes increased benefits for training, transportation, food, utilities and social security.

Ayala pointed out that the contract includes a pledge not to lay off government employees, emphasizing that job security is one of the FSTSE’s top priorities.

“We have categorically affirmed that job security is a fundamental premise of labor relations, enforcing at all times, in accordance with the law, labor stability with comprehensive social security, guaranteeing labor rights, as well as full respect for union autonomy,” he said.

Ayala also recognized the support of President López Obrador for his role in the process.

In 2018, the final year of the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, workers received a raise of 6.2%. In 2017 they received a 5.7% increase.

