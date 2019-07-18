Yucatán governor celebrates 24 billion pesos in investments in 9 months

The governor of Yucatán says his government has attracted investment projects worth 23.7 billion pesos (US $1.25 billion) since it took office just over nine months ago.

Speaking at the opening of the NH Collection Hotel in Mérida, Mauricio Vila Dosal said the projects will create 17,010 direct jobs and 54,120 indirect ones.

Vila attributed the strong showing to his government’s focus on promoting Yucatán to investors.

“Thanks to the promotion work in recent months at both a national and international level, Yucatán has recorded an unprecedented flow of investments, which allowed the state to achieve fourth place nationally in terms of job creation in June,” he said.

The governor added that his administration is aiming to grow the manufacturing and industrial sectors, among others, and wants all of Yucatán’s municipalities to benefit from the state’s increasing prosperity.

Among the projects Vila highlighted was a US $120-million wind farm in the municipality of Dzilam de Bravo and a US $30-million solar plant in San Ignacio, Progreso.

He also spoke about Grupo Kuo’s plan to invest 6.6 billion pesos to install new production lines and expand its food processing plant in the municipality of Tixpéhual, which will create 3,000 jobs, and the 720-million-peso Crown Park Yucatán project, which involves the development of a 150-hectare site in Hunucmá.

An industrial zone, a business center and a residential area are planned for the latter project, Vila said, adding that it will generate 120 direct jobs and 360 indirect ones.

The National Action Party governor said the port of Progreso will also benefit from the increased investment.

“Some of the firms will use the port to move their products to other parts of the world, consolidating its standing as one of the most important logistics points in the country,” Vila said.

The governor also said that during the first half of 2019, a total of 8,579 new jobs were created, a figure that is 32% higher than the same period last year.

Source: El Economista (sp)