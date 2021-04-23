Grandpa sings mañanitas to grandson, 4, on other side of Rio Grande

Travel restrictions didn’t stop a grandfather from wishing his 4-year-old grandson a happy birthday across the border.

In a video circulating on social media, a grandfather in Eagle Pass, Texas, sang the traditional Mexican birthday song Las Mañanitas to his grandson, who listened from the other side of the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.

The user who uploaded the video to YouTube identified the man as Isidro González and his grandson as Santiago.

González showed up on the river bank with microphone, keyboard and sound system. In the video, he shouted across the river, “I love you! Te amo mucho!” before congratulating the boy, who replied, “I love you too!”

For many families residing in Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, the pandemic restrictions imposed by the United States have meant they cannot cross the border to see family. González did not let that stop him from wishing his grandson a very happy birthday.

Source: El Universal (sp)